Lydia Leong is a Distinguished VP and Analyst with Gartner for Technical Professionals (GTP). Ms. Leong's coverage is focused on cloud computing and infrastructure strategies, particularly infrastructure as a service (IaaS), along with platform as a service (PaaS) as it intersects IaaS. She also covers a constellation of related topics, such as cloud strategy, management and governance; cloud managed service providers (MSPs); and cloud operations including DevOps.
Because cloud computing is reshaping the IT landscape, her research covers a broad range of topics related to the transformation of IT organizations, data centers and technology providers. Over the course of her Gartner career, she has worked in all three of Gartner's major research divisions, advising business and technical leadership at end-user organizations and vendors, as well as investors. She was Gartner's Analyst of the Year in 2010.
Prior to joining Gartner, Ms. Leong held various technical and management positions in the internet industry, including Director of Server Engineering at Excite@Home and director of product engineering and operations at Digex/Intermedia Communications. Her prior roles have included product management, systems architecture, large-scale data center operations (including DevOps-style operations) and product development.
Excite@Home
Director, Server Engineering
Digex
Director, Product Engineering and Operations
IT Operations and Cloud Management for Technical Professionals
Cloud Computing for Technical Professionals
Data Center Infrastructure for Technical Professionals
Application Architecture and Platforms for Technical Professionals
Security Operations for Technical Professionals
Computer Science Engineering, University of Pennsylvania
Graduate Courses, Computer Systems Management, University of Maryland's Graduate School of Management and Technology
1IT buyers: Cloud strategy, and driving successful cloud adoption that meets business objectives
2IT buyers: Cloud implementation, especially infrastructure (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS)
3IT buyers: Infrastructure strategies, including public, private, and hybrid cloud services
4Vendors: The impact of cloud computing on their business
5Investors: Opportunities related to cloud infrastructure, platforms, and managed services