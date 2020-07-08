Lydia Leong is a Distinguished VP and Analyst with Gartner for Technical Professionals (GTP). Ms. Leong's coverage is focused on cloud computing and infrastructure strategies, particularly infrastructure as a service (IaaS), along with platform as a service (PaaS) as it intersects IaaS. She also covers a constellation of related topics, such as cloud strategy, management and governance; cloud managed service providers (MSPs); and cloud operations including DevOps.

Because cloud computing is reshaping the IT landscape, her research covers a broad range of topics related to the transformation of IT organizations, data centers and technology providers. Over the course of her Gartner career, she has worked in all three of Gartner's major research divisions, advising business and technical leadership at end-user organizations and vendors, as well as investors. She was Gartner's Analyst of the Year in 2010.

Previous experience

Prior to joining Gartner, Ms. Leong held various technical and management positions in the internet industry, including Director of Server Engineering at Excite@Home and director of product engineering and operations at Digex/Intermedia Communications. Her prior roles have included product management, systems architecture, large-scale data center operations (including DevOps-style operations) and product development.

Professional background